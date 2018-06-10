WrestlingInc.com

Corey Graves Reveals Why He Took Shots At CM Punk's UFC 225 Loss

By Raj Giri | June 10, 2018

Corey Graves took some shots at CM Punk on social media following Punk's one-sided loss to Mike Jackson at UFC 225 on Saturday night. Graves ripped Punk for abandoning people that stood be his side and turning his back on them, as seen below:

Graves discussed his past friendship with Punk, noting that Punk had held Graves' first son before he had a chance to, and that he had dinner with Punk the week after he quit.

Graves later suggested that Punk turned his back on him simply because he worked for WWE.

Punk was transported to a local hospital for a facial CT scan following his loss at UFC 225. Full UFC 225 results are here.

