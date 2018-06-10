Corey Graves Reveals Why He Took Shots At CM Punk's UFC 225 Loss

Corey Graves took some shots at CM Punk on social media following Punk's one-sided loss to Mike Jackson at UFC 225 on Saturday night. Graves ripped Punk for abandoning people that stood be his side and turning his back on them, as seen below:

Maybe abandoning everybody who stood by your side, even when we weren't supposed to, only to have you turn your back on us wasn't the right move after all? No anger. Only sadness. — Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) June 10, 2018

Graves discussed his past friendship with Punk, noting that Punk had held Graves' first son before he had a chance to, and that he had dinner with Punk the week after he quit.

Awww. Seems the "fans" are disappointed. Maybe you guys should know that "That Dude" held my first son before I did because I was on tour and I trusted him.



I had dinner with him the week after he quit. — Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) June 10, 2018

The first rule of "punk rock" is loyalty, and this guy betrayed it all.



I still love you, "friend" and I'm sorry you got lost. — Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) June 10, 2018

Don't worry, hey @VinceMcMahon this has nothing to do with you.



You either @TripleH



This isn't corporate. This is real life.



Calm down internerds. — Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) June 10, 2018

Graves later suggested that Punk turned his back on him simply because he worked for WWE.

My loyalty? Oh, would you like the BEFORE? Or AFTER? I've got both.



I mean, one can only be s--t on by their "best friend" for so long before they smarten up, no?



But it's cool. I'm sure you love Kenny Omega. And you know more about this business and friendship than I do. ?? — Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) June 10, 2018

Dude, I'm far from distraught. I'm in a good place. I'm just really bummed that I had a true friend turn his back on me for no other reason than the company that employs me. — Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) June 10, 2018

Punk was transported to a local hospital for a facial CT scan following his loss at UFC 225. Full UFC 225 results are here.