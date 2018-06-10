Chris Jericho In 'Being The Elite,' Cody Rhodes On Dominion Win, Kenny Omega And Jericho (Photo)

- Above is episode 106 ("Empire of Dirt") of Being the Elite. The video features Chris Jericho bumping into the Young Bucks and talking about how cool it would be to collaborate together. They joke that it's unfortunately they are in different companies so it would never work on land, and if only there was a place - other than on soil - that it could take place, hinting at Chris Jericho's upcoming cruise. Also included: Marty and Flip Gordon spend the day together, we see the formation of The Golden Elite between Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, Matt, and Nick Jackson, and finally, Cody looked to nearly give the leadership role of Bullet Club to Kenny, but changes his mind.

- ROH is having a flash sale, 50% off all DVDs (with an additional 15% off for HonorClub members) until today at 1pm ET.

- Cody Rhodes commented on his 6-man tag match (Cody, Hangman Page, and Marty Scurll vs. Jushin Thunder Liger, Rey Mysterio, and Hiroshi Tanahashi) where he pinned Jushin Thunder Liger to win the match.

I defeated 3 of the biggest legends in our world



At 32



In less than 20 minutes



What have I become? pic.twitter.com/i3n8UDGK5h — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) June 9, 2018

- At Dominion, Chris Jericho defeated Tetsuya Naito for the IWGP Intercontinental Championship, while Kenny Omega beat Kazuchika Okada for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship. Both are from Winnipeg and took a photo together. Jericho also snapped a shot with Rey Mysterio at the event.