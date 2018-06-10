WWE Live Event Results From Monroe (6/9): Six-Man Main Event, Seth Rollins Vs. Elias, Nia Jax, More

Thanks to Stephen Petersen for the following WWE live event results from Saturday's show in Monroe, Louisiana:

* Bobby Roode defeated Mojo Rawley

* RAW Women's Champion Nia Jax retained over Alexa Bliss, Bayley and Sasha Banks in a Fatal 4 Way

* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander retained over Kalisto

* Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre defeated Apollo Crews and Titus O'Neil

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins retained over Elias

* Baron Corbin defeated Chad Gable

* Ember Moon and Natalya defeated Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan

* RAW Tag Team Champions Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy retained over The B Team

* Braun Strowman, Roman Reigns and Finn Balor defeated Jinder Mahal, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn