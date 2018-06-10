Dana White Responds To Mike Jackson Showboating During CM Punk Fight, UFC Vet Defends Punk

- UFC president Dana White doesn't believe CM Punk deserves a third chance to earn his first MMA victory. But White also isn't sold on the most recent fighter to defeat the former WWE superstar as being someone Octagon-worthy.

Saturday night at UFC 225, Punk fell via decision to Mike Jackson. Like Punk, Jackson was making just his second appearance in MMA, with both coming under the UFC's direction. While Jackson was victorious, he left White less-than-impressed.

"Punk got clipped a lot in that fight," White said on the post-fight show. "It looked like he got hurt bad a couple times. Mike Jackson, I'm not happy with. He was acting like a goofball.

"I don't know what Mike Jackson did before we picked him up, but he should go back to doing it. He's 0-2 in my mind."

- Sam Alvey, who has made several appearances for the UFC over the years, believes everyone needs to give CM Punk credit for what he did. The former WWE superstar has lost both of his Octagon fights, including a decision defeat to Mike Jackson this past Saturday night at UFC 225.

Alvey, though, feels the effort Punk put in deserves applause.



