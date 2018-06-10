CM Punk Post-Hospital Update, Punk On His UFC 225 Loss, Mike Jackson Responds To Dana White, Video

Former WWE Champion CM Punk returned to the Octagon at UFC 225 in Chicago last night and opened the main card with a loss to Mike Jackson, who also went into the fight with a record of 0-1-0. You can watch the UFC on Fox recap of the fight above. Jackson won by unanimous decision as the judges scored the fight 30-26.

Punk, who did not stick around for a post-fight interview, was taken to a local hospital after the fight for a facial CT scan. Ariel Helwani noted on Twitter that Punk was discharged from the hospital as he suffered no injuries in the fight. Punk tweeted the following on the loss:

You win some, you lose some! I'm 1-1 this week and I'll take it! Thanks to my team, my family, my friends, and THE FANS! Wouldn't be here without any of you. Respect to @TheTruthJackson, thanks for the fight! You only live once, and... I'M ALIVE! pic.twitter.com/UPPGFpx4iS — Coach (@CMPunk) June 10, 2018

On a related note, it sounds like Punk's UFC career is done. UFC President Dana White addressed the fight at a post-show press conference and said that's it for Punk's UFC career.

"No, it should be a wrap," White said when asked about another fight. "The guy's 39 years old. I love the guy, he's the nicest guy in the world. We gave him 2 shots and he had a lot of heart tonight in this fight. I think he should call it a wrap."

White did not know about Punk missing post-fight media and going to the hospital until the press conference. He praised Punk for having heart but blasted Jackson for his behavior.

"He did, he did man. He got clipped a lot in that fight and it looked like he was hurting bad a couple of times," White said when asked about the heart Punk displayed. "He stayed in there, he went for the 3 rounds. Michael Jackson I'm not happy with. This guy was acting like a goofball tonight. You get this opportunity to come and fight CM Punk, and you're doing like bolo punches to the body on top. Never looked like he was trying to finish the fight, right? Looked like he could've finished the fight a few times. Never tried. Don't know what that guy did for a living before we gave him the shot but whatever it was, he needs to go back and do that again. He's 0-2 as far as I'm concerned."

The reporter asked White if he felt like Jackson "milked it" and tried to stay on TV longer.

"I got the sense that he's a f--king idiot and I couldn't wait for that fight to end," White said. "I regretted putting it on Fight Pass. That's how I felt about it."

Jackson responded to White's comments with the following: