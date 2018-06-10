WWE Live Event Results From Huntsville (6/9): Shinsuke Nakamura In U.S. Title Match, Sanity Loses

Below are results from last night's WWE SmackDown live event in Huntsville, AL:

Tonight at the Von Braun Center, which has a maximum capacity seating of 10,000, saw low attendance for a Smackdown house show. I've been to many live events and this was the lowest WWE attendance I've seen. I'd estimate maybe 2,500 - 3,000? A lot of empty seats. I've seen more people attend the hometown minor league (SPHL) hockey games. This came as a complete shock to us.

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bludgeon Brothers defeated The Usos and Rusev & Aiden English in a triple threat match. Crowd popped big for Rusev and Aiden English. The Bludgeon Brothers spent most of their time outside of the ring watching. Finally, midway through the match, the Bludgeons came in for the slaughter to retain the belts.

* Andrade "Cien" Almas defeated Sin Cara. Crowd wasn't interested in this one.

* Becky Lynch vs. Mandy Rose was next. There was interference from Sonya Deville, which led to Naomi, Lana and Asuka coming out from the back. Becky grabs a mic and suggests it becomes a 3 on 3 Match.

* Asuka, Becky Lynch and Naomi defeated Lana, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville with Asuka getting the ring for her team.

* Big Cass defeated Tye Dillinger. Tye came out to a small pop from the crowd. Big Cass came out to an extreme amount of heat. His heat carries over throughout the entire match. Squash match with Cass getting the win.

* The New Day defeated Shelton Benjamin and The Bar. Huge pop for The New Day. Huge Booty-0's cereal box are placed at the side of the stage for their entrance. Just like like the women's match, this was a very fun and entertaining match as well. New Day gets the win here.

* Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson defeated Sanity via DQ. If you were wondering where Sanity is, we found them. Sanity haven't appeared on T.V. but they're doing house shows. Decent match with crowd support behind the Good Brothers. A lot of "too sweet" chants heard throughout the match. Not a great match, but not bad either. Gallows & Anderson picked up the DQ win after Killian Dane interfered.

* SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella defeated Charlotte Flair. Charlotte is always a great talent to see live. It's hard to say anything negative about Charlotte. Carmella, on the other hand, is still very green and it definitely shows in her performance. Her NXT call up and push was a bit premature, in my opinion. Carmella spent most of her time avoiding Charlotte with heel-ish antics throughout this match. Carmella wins via a rollup using the ropes.

* U.S. Champion Jeff Hardy defeated Shinsuke Nakamura, Samoa Joe & The Miz in a Fatal 4-Way match. The match started out slow but gained momentum quickly. Miz and Shinske had two comedic spots in the match that were very entertaining. You can tell they're having fun. Although Joe is a great talent, it's hard to connect with him, as his character just feels very dry and bland to me. Joe didn't really contribute to the match very much and felt like he was in limbo. Jeff normally would be the one who steals the show, and he did, but he didn't put in too much either. I believe this is a confirmation of his injury. Jeff opts not to hit the Swanton Bomb and wins via twist of fate.