Possible WWE NXT Injury At Download, Money In The Bank Stats And Facts (Video), NXT Star Turns 24

- WWE posted this video with everything you need to know on the Money In the Bank Ladder Match.

- WWE NXT Superstar Deonna Purrazzo turns 24 years old today.

- There were reports of NXT Superstar Tegan Knox (Nixon Newell) suffering an injury at the Download Festival in the UK on Saturday but a new Instagram post indicates she is alright and was just selling. Knox recently returned to the ring from an ACL injury and there was some fear that she may have re-injured herself.

The match on Saturday saw Knox, Candice LeRae and Dakota Kai defeat Lacey Evans, Bianca Belair and Nina Samuels. This was Knox's second match of the day as she teamed with Nikki Cross to defeat Isla Dawn and NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler during the earlier show.

Below is Knox's latest post along with a tweet from a fan who witnessed the match:

#NXTDownload you were a blast! Thank you, guys and gals for being the absolute best ?? #steffanienewell #DakotaKai #FlyKicks