Tegan Nox Injury Update From WWE NXT Download, SO Torch Run Stops At WWE HQ, Renee Young - Cesaro

- Renee Young is featured in the latest episode of Clash with Cesaro from Xavier Woods' UpUpDownDown YouTube channel, seen above.

- The 2018 Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Connecticut made a stop at WWE HQ in Stamford, CT this past week. WWECommunity.com published photos from the stop and issued the following:

Special Olympics Connecticut 2018 Torch Run comes to WWE HQ The 2018 Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Connecticut, which will host the Special Olympics Connecticut Summer Games June 8-10 in the New Haven area, stopped at WWE Headquarters. WWE employees cheered on members of local law enforcement and Special Olympics Connecticut Athletes as they carried the "Flame of Hope" torch en route to the Summer Games Opening Ceremony in New Haven. During the games, WWE Superstars will honor Special Olympics Connecticut Athletes throughout the celebratory weekend. Follow the Special Olympics Connecticut Law Enforcement Torch Run on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

- It looks like WWE NXT Superstar Tegan Nox (Nixon Newell) did suffer an injury at Saturday's Download Festival in the UK. As noted, Nox suffered an apparent leg or knee injury during a six-woman match. The injury comes after she recently returned from an injury that forced her to miss The Mae Young Classic.

Nox was scheduled to face PROGRESS Women's World Champion Jinny at PROGRESS 71 today in Shieffield but NXT's Dakota Kai was sent instead, as seen below. Jim Smallman of PROGRESS noted on Twitter that the injury to Nox is minor.

Nox tweeted the following to fans on missing the PROGRESS title match: