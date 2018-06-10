Impact Uses NJPW Footage At Press Conference, Young Bucks Announce New Record, Dominion Highlights

- Above are highlights from this weekend's NJPW Dominion event, which included five title changes. The new champions are: Kenny Omega (IWGP Heavyweight Champion), Chris Jericho (IWGP Intercontinental Champion), Hiromu Takahashi (IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion), The Young Bucks (IWGP Tag Team Champions), and Michael Elgin (NEVER Openweight Champion).

- Last Monday, Impact Wrestling held a Slammiversary press conference in Toronto that featured Austin Aries, Madison Rayne, Moose, and others. Among the news to come out of it was the return of Taiji Ishimori, who revealed himself last month as Bullet Club member Bone Soldier over in NJPW. During the video package announcing his return, footage of his Bone Soldier reveal was also used, possibly indicating a working relationship between NJPW and Impact. Below is the video and the current PPV card.

* Austin Aries (c) vs. Moose (Impact World Championship)

* Su Yung (c) vs. Madison Rayne (Impact World Championship)

* Taiji Ishimori vs. TBD

* Johnny Impact vs. TBD

- After defeating Kazuchika Okada, Kenny Omega spoke at a post-show press conference about how there was The Elite and The Golden Lovers, but now it's The Golden Elite. While he said this, Kota Ibushi and The Young Bucks stood behind him. With this new group, came a new shirt, and Matt Jackson announced after it went up for sale it's become the best selling shirt in a 24 hour period on Pro Wrestling Tees.

We have a new record for best selling shirt in a 24 hour period on PWT. You guys are incredible. Thank you. https://t.co/T7wjQ7QmMZ — The Young Bucks (@MattJackson13) June 10, 2018

Himanshu D contributed to this article.