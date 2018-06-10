Hulk Hogan Says WWE Return Talks Are Moving 'Quite Quickly'

Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair appeared together at the "Legends Of The Ring" event at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, FL last night. WSVN-TV Entertainment Reporter Chris Van Vliet interviewed Hogan and Flair at the event, which you can watch in the video above. They sent us these highlights from Hogan:

Returning to WWE:

"Things are moving in that direction quite quickly. It's all about execution and timing and the right place and the right time but things are good."

Why he never faced Ric Flair each other at WrestleMania:

"We don't know. We were on fire. We did some house shows in Chicago, Milwaukee, three or four shows in a row we set all kinds of records all over and we were pushing real hard towards that WrestleMania time and for me I have a personal opinion, the chemistry was so powerful between Ric and I, I hate to say anything bad about any of the other wrestlers, I hate to say anything bad about the company but with Ric and I heading into WrestleMania it kind of took over everything. If we would have wrestled at WrestleMania, we would have taken so much of the focus because there would have been the rematch and the cage match, the title would have dropped and hopefully I would have won it back and back and forth. I think that Vince knew that this was such a powerful turbulence between the two of us he could conquer and divide and make it work even better and pretty much that's what he did. He sent me off in one direction and him in another and we drew money in both directions."