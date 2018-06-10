Backstage Update On Rey Mysterio In WWE, HHH On Ronda Rousey's Legacy & UFC Induction, Savage & Liz

- As seen above, the latest Canvas 2 Canvas video from WWE artist Rob Schamberger features the original power couple of pro wrestling - WWE Hall of Famer "Macho Man" Randy Savage and Miss Elizabeth.

- It looks like we may see Rey Mysterio return to WWE before the fall. It was recently reported that Rey could make his return to WWE under a contract around September of this year. Dave Meltzer confirmed on Wrestling Observer Radio that the return could happen sooner than September. Everything is still up in the air and depends on what WWE offers, as far as the length of the contract and pay go. After making his New Japan Pro Wrestling debut this weekend, Meltzer believes Rey will end up working the NJPW show on July 7th at the legendary Cow Palace in San Francisco but there's now obvious speculation on Rey possibly returning to WWE in time for SummerSlam in August.

- As noted, Ronda Rousey has been announced for the UFC Hall of Fame and will be inducted into the Modern Wing on July 5th during International Fight Week in Las Vegas. Triple H tweeted the following on the induction when responding to the WWE website announcement: