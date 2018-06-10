Rusev Cracks CM Punk - Corey Graves Joke, Charlotte On Ending Asuka's Streak, WWE - Instagram

- WWE kicked off a campaign for a 2018 Emmy Awards nomination with their inaugural "For Your Consideration" (FYC) Emmy event at the Saban Media Center in North Hollywood, California on Wednesday. "FYC" events are directed towards members of awards voting groups in the entertainment industry, including the groups that vote on the Academy Awards and the Emmys. On the red carpet, Charlotte spoke with Red Carper Report about feeling like she still had to prove something before defeating Asuka at WrestleMania.

"To prepare for that night I thought, 'Asuka already had the longest streak, but she had nothing to prove,' and tying in to being Ric Flair's daughter, I felt like I had so much to prove," Charlotte said. "Even though I main evented Hell in a Cell, Raw, SmackDown, and had been the champion for NXT, Raw, Divas, I felt like I had done it all. But I still hadn't defeated Asuka? I still felt like I had something to prove to the WWE Universe and then when I defeated her, it was like, I just gave it my all and there was nothing I could have done better that night."

- WWE posted this week's best 25 Instagram photos. The collection includes: Andrade Almas, Carmella, Sasha Banks, and Mandy Rose.

Pretty in Purple A post shared by Sasha Banks (@sashabankswwe) on Jun 6, 2018 at 7:02pm PDT

- As noted, Corey Graves took some shots at CM Punk on social media following Punk's one-sided loss to Mike Jackson at UFC 225 on Saturday night. Graves ripped Punk for abandoning people that stood be his side and turning his back on them. Graves even went as far to say he'd fight Punk. In classic Rusev form, he tweeted out a joke asking what fellow WWE Commentator Byron Saxton had done now.