Drew McIntyre And Dolph Ziggler Getting A New Shirt, Xavier Woods Plays Fortnite, Total Bellas

- Above, Xavier Woods played Fortnite as he trains for the upcoming E3 Pro-Am Tournament.

- A new episode of Total Bellas airs tonight at 9pm ET on E!, last week's show saw an uptick in the ratings with 654k viewers. Below is the preview for tonight's show:

"The Bella Twins make their much-anticipated WWE return in the first ever Women's Royal Rumble Match, but when their training lacks that Bella Twin magic with Brie's new mom body and Nikki's fear of getting injured again, the sisters wonder if they have what it takes."

- Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler are getting their first shirt soon, which you can see below.