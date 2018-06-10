Johnny Gargano And Other NXT Stars At Download Festival (Videos), MITB Cash-Ins, Ogre Challenge

- Above is episode three of the Ogre Challenge Championship between New Day and The Usos. Each team gets one controller as they work together to play Injustice 2.

- WWE took a look at the history of Money in the Bank cash-ins, which is currently at 20. The list started with Edge doing it at New Year's Revolution in 2006 against John Cena and ending with Carmella's cash-in on SmackDown against Charlotte in April.

- As noted, NXT held shows over the weekend at the Download Festival in the UK (results here and here). Below are videos of Johnny Gargano, Velveteen Dream, and NXT North American Champion Adam Cole at the event. Gargano thanked the fans for coming out, Velveteen made a fan wait a really long time for an autograph, and Cole tried to get a whole lot of food.