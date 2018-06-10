WWE Promotes Young Bucks In Xavier Woods Street Fighter V Showdown, Kenny Omega Comments

As noted, WWE promoted the Street Fighter V battle between Xavier Woods and New Japan Pro Wrestling star Kenny Omega that will take place at the E3 convention in Los Angeles this Thursday. Woods has already picked his team: Kofi Kingston and Big E.

Earlier today, WWE continued to promote the event after Kenny Omega picked The Young Bucks to be his partners. Below is WWE's article on the two sides meeting:

"The six-man tag team showdown you've been dreaming of is happening this Thursday. The New Day will collide with The Elite – Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks – in a Street Fighter V showdown at the Capcom booth during the E3 video game conference in Los Angeles. Xavier Woods and Omega had been going back and forth over social media in recent weeks over who was the better Street Fighter player, to the point where Capcom, the makers of the legendary fighting game series, had to intervene and set up a battle for supremacy to bring the bickering to a definitive end. During a contract signing broadcast on the Street Fighter Twitter account, 'The Cleaner' made the bold statement that he could beat Woods and any of his friends in the game. Woods pounced on that claim, saying he'd bring backup, while doubting that Omega would be able to find two teammates. Woods quickly enlisted the help of his fellow New Day members Kofi Kingston and Big E for this battle in The City of Angels. However, despite Woods' doubts, it was then revealed via a YouTube video that Omega's partners would be IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks. Nick & Matt Jackson will join Omega, their running mate in The Elite, setting the stage for a battle that many sports-entertainment fans thought would never happen. What will happen when these trios meet for what is sure to be an explosive video game battle? Will Omega, the self-proclaimed 'Best Bout Machine,' unleash the V-Trigger on his way to a six-star Street Fighter classic before saying goodbye and goodnight to his rivals? Will The Young Bucks make Ken and Ryu put on a virtual superkick party? Or will The New Day serve up a heaping helping of humble pancakes to their rivals and prove that though Omega & The Bucks may be elite in the ring, when it comes to Street Fighter, they're just booty? Find out this Thursday at 4 ET/1 PT, and be sure to tune in to UpUpDownDown during E3 for the latest on games being shown off at the conference!"

Omega revealed his team on Twitter (along with the above video) and wrote, "I appreciate the sentiments on my historic win, Xavier Woods, but for you to assume that I wouldn't find any friends for #E3 is about as silly as your mid card comedy act partners. Get ready for your first main event, boys."