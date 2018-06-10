Adam Page Talks How Bullet Club Is Doing, Cody Rhodes Always Being 'On,' Singles Title Run

Adam "Hangman" Page spoke with The Unsanctioned Podcast about Cody Rhodes' work ethic, how the Bullet Club is doing, and wanting a singles title run. Here are some of the highlights:

Why it's a great time to being a wrestling fan:

"After a while, people start to look for alternatives and today it's easier to find alternatives than it ever has been. It's very easily accessible. We just launched HonorClub, and soon we'll get that up and running on Roku, Apple TV, iPhone, all that kind of stuff. It's just so easy to look for something else. And when you look at something else and see our product [ROH] or you see New Japan's, it's night and day. So if it's that easily accessible you just become a fan, you become hooked to it."

Bullet Club's fifth anniversary:

"It's been great. Bullet Club has been huge. It's something that's transcended wrestling a little bit. I'm sure there are people wearing Bullet Club shirts who don't even know what it is. It's one of those kind of things, but that's good. That's good for us, that's good for wrestling as a whole. Bullet Club's success for me, it's been really big for my career. It's opened a lot of doors for me, doors in New Japan, more opportunities in Ring of Honor. I say all that, but honestly my one takeaway from it all is that it's given me some of the best friends I've ever had in my life. I've probably spent more time with Matt, Nick, Cody, and Marty than I have my own wife this year."

Current state of Bullet Club:

"I think...Bullet Club is fine. Obviously there are a few issues that need to be worked out. Honestly, we had a bit of a moment at [NJPW] Dontaku for the five-year anniversary of the Bullet Club where we had that 10-man tag and maybe there were some frustrations beyond just Cody and Kenny. We just had to get that out of our systems a little bit and all get together on the same page. Cody and Kenny, these are two alphas, it's just who they are, they're huge personalities. They want to be 'the leader' I guess. My feeling is we're grown men, why does someone need to be the leader? I'm a grown man and I'll do what I want, we're just friends. You know what I mean? But it's in their blood...at the end of the day I respect both men."

If Cody provides him with any guidance or advice:

"I wouldn't say there's any piece of advice or anything like that. But he's just a person who, legitimately every minute of every day, he's on. He's two-a-day at the gym, or coming up with stuff for The Elite, or thinking of long-term ideas for what he wants to do at Ring of Honor or New Japan or for a match that day, he's just somebody who legitimately is always on, and I think that has motivated me as well a little bit."

If there's anything he would wish to see for his career outside of New Japan and Ring of Honor:

"Well if it's outside of New Japan or Ring of Honor, I'm just worried about tacos, mostly. You gotta go corn tortilla, a little steak, a little cilantro, a little onion, and maybe a little salsa. No cheese or sour cream and all that crap. But INSIDE of Ring of Honor or New Japan? You know... I haven't had a run with a singles title yet."

