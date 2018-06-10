Former WWE Diva Undergoes Kidney Surgery, Big Show Plays Dungeons & Dragons (Video), Chelsea Green

- Former WWE star Ashley Massaro revealed last week on Instagram that she underwent kidney surgery.
Surgery went well! Finally felt like posting! Feeling a lot better today so it should be uphill from here! Thanks for all the love and well wishes! You guys are the best! And huge thank you to @i_am_max_dean for taking such good care of me while I've been under-he's brought me all my fav treats and balloons and multiple floral arrangements as well, made me soup from scratch w my daughter @alexamassaroo -it's pretty safe to say he's like the best ever....ever ever. So lucky he's all mine! I wish every one of you finds a Max of your own! Cuz you ain't gettin this one! No but for real, I hope you all find a love like this one day. I deserve it my loves, I've put in my time. And I'm the happiest queen on this earth now! Cuz I HAVE a REAL KING for a man! Luckiest couple on earth! #couplegoals
Massaro has since recovered as the winner of the 2005 Raw Diva Search appeared at yesterday's Legends of the Ring pro wrestling fanfest in Monroe, New Jersey.
Massaro, who turned 39 years old last month, worked for WWE from 2005 through 2008.
- According to F4WOnline, Chelsea Green (aka Laurel Van Ness in Impact Wrestling) pulled out of several scheduled indie dates because she landed a role in a Sci-Fi thriller movie being filmed later this month.
- Dungeons and Dragons held a three-day live-streamed event called Stream of Many Eyes last weekend in Los Angeles, California with Big Show and several "Twitch streamers, actors, comedians, and D&D luminaries." The WWE Superstar took part in an "epic level 18 adventure" last Sunday with actors Joe Manganiello, Travis Willingham, and Ron Mathews and you can see the entire stream in the video below.