Drew McIntyre Blames Talent For WWE Television Having A Lot Of 'Filler'

WWE Monday Night RAW's Drew McIntyre was recently a guest on The Jim Ross Report. Among many other things, McIntyre discussed the need for WWE Superstars to maximize their TV time, WWE TV containing "filler", and wanting to be the WWE's top star.

During the podcast, McIntyre explained that making the most of TV time is important for WWE Superstars, as there is always someone looking to take their spots on WWE's main roster.

"No matter what it is, don't blame creative." McIntyre elaborated, "don't sit there with the boo-hoo face. You figure out the story and you tell the story because there are other people in NXT waiting to take your spot if you're not willing to step up on RAW."

According to McIntyre, there is "filler" in WWE programming due to the complacency of some performers; however, the former NXT Champion wants RAW to be like Led Zeppelin IV: all killer and no filler.

"I understand that RAW is the best show in the world." McIntyre explained, "it's the best product in the world today as evidenced by the TV deals we're getting and the consistent ratings. We have the best talent. But also, we have five hours with SmackDown every week. And as goof as a lot of it is, there is a lot of filler in there and a lot of guys just sitting around. They just don't have the passion. It's as simple as that. I can say it because I was that guy before I got released. I was that guy at some point. I wasn't confident. I wasn't pushing myself to get to the top. I wasn't bettering myself in the gym. I wasn't pitching stories. I wasn't trying to be a better performer. I think that a lot of people forget they're in WWE and get complacent. It makes me sick because [Ross has] seen the independent scene right now. [Ross] know[s] how much talent is out there. I was NXT Champion. I know how much talent is there. They've got the fire in their eyes. They're ready to take those spots and I'm there to make sure Monday Night RAW is all killer. We don't need any filler anymore. It all trickles down from the top, like, the whole industry. Monday Night RAW needs to be killer from top to bottom. And right now, there is room for improvement and I'm there to be the wakeup call that it needs."

McIntyre stressed the importance of building relationships with WWE brass and went on to say that he does not know if the legends with whom he shared the locker room during his previous WWE run would approve of the situation backstage now.

"I built my business and WWE brought my business in." McIntyre continued, "I want to be successful in my business and, in turn, make WWE successful. How do I do that if I don't have a relationship with the people in charge? It sounds so simple saying it. And hopefully, a lot of the guys in the back that are listening to me right now, because it took me a while to get there, but you have to start thinking this way if you want to be on top of the show, which you should, if you want to be champion, you need to look yourself in the mirror and be accountable. Have you given everything you can to build those relationships? Have you done everything? And I can assure you, a lot of people aren't and I'm not going to be shy in telling people time goes on. And, honestly, I've been in the locker room with The Undertakers, Mysterios, Christians, even Ric Flair when I was 22. I don't know if all of them would be happy to see how the locker room is these days."

Finally, 'The Scottish Colossus' indicated that he has his sights set on the top spot in WWE.

"I didn't come back to just be one of the guys." McIntyre declared, "I came back to be the guy. I'm glad to be back in WWE. I'm going to lead by example. And the top is where I'm aiming and it has never been more open. I want to take that top spot in WWE and I'm gunning for number one."

Check out the podcast here. If you use any of the quotes from this article, please credit The Jim Ross Report with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Source: The Jim Ross Report