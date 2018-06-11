Kenny Omega To Defend Title At NJPW G1 Special, Dominion Post Show Press Conference, G1 Climax Note

- Above is the post Dominion press conference featuring IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega who defeated Kazuchika Okada over the weekend. He was asked about his career goals and Omega noted that his initial top career goal was winning the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship, but realized there was more for him to accomplish.

"I guess in everyone's career you make goals for yourself and sometimes you don't always accomplish them in the order that you'd pictured," Omega said. "For me the peak was the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship. I never saw myself winning the G1. I never saw myself main eventing the Tokyo Dome. I never saw myself winning the IWGP Heavyweight Championship, but when I won the G1, I caught a glimpse of this incredible future. The potential. And then there's still that doubt, 'Can I even hold onto this until the Tokyo Dome?' I did. And that made me think, 'This is possible, I can do this.'"

- NJPW revealed the partial card for the G1 Special at the Cow Palace in San Francisco on July 7. The show will air live on AXS TV at 8pm ET.

* Kenny Omega (c) vs. Cody (IWGP Heavyweight Championship)

* Jay White (c) vs. Juice Robinson (IWGP US Championship)

* The Young Bucks (c) vs. EVIL and SANADA (IWGP Tag Team Championship)

* Kazuchika Okada and Will Ospreay vs. Tetsuya Naito and BUSHI

- This year's G1 Climax tournament will get going on July 14 and end on August 12. NJPW commented at the above press conference (translated by Chris Charlton) that the participants, blocks, and key main events will be announced on June 17, 18, and 19 respectively.