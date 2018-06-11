WWE Live Event Results From Bossier City (6/10): Brother Vs. Brother, Two Multi-Person Matches, More

Thanks to Tal Heatley for the following WWE live event results from Sunday's show in Bossier City, Louisiana:



* Bobby Roode defeated Mojo Rawley

* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander retained over Kalisto

* Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre defeated Titus O'Neil and Apollo Crews

* Baron Corbin defeated Chad Gable

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins retained over Elias

* RAW Tag Team Champion Bray Wyatt defeated Bo Dallas

* Sasha Banks, Ember Moon, Bayley and Natalya defeated Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, Mickie James and Alexa Bliss

* Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman and Finn Balor defeated Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens and Jinder Mahal