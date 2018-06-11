UFC 227 Receives Second Title Rematch, Conor McGregor Celebrates, Tyron Woodley - Colby Covington

- Former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion Conor McGregor has a court date set for this week in the U.S. for his role in the UFC 223 bus attack. But over the weekend, "Notorious" was enjoying himself in Ireland with friend Cian Cowley.

Cowley, who also will be in court for his part in the melee, scored a first round victory over Daniel Olejniczak at Brave 13 in Belfast. MMA Fighting received footage of McGregor celebrating with Cowley in the backstage area of the SSE Arena.

- UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson will defend his title for a 12th time this coming August against Henry Cejudo at UFC 227. The fight will serve as the co-main event to another championship rematch between bantamweight titleholder TJ Dillashaw and Cody Garbrandt.

Johnson earned his record-breaking 11th title defense last October with a fifth round submission of Ray Borg. Back in 2016, he finished Cejudo in the first round. "Mighty Mouse" also holds wins over the likes of Wilson Reis, Tim Elliott, John Dodson and Joseph Benavidez.

Cejudo, a former Olympic gold medalist in wrestling, bested both Sergio Pettis and Reis last year to secure his spot as the No. 1 contender in the division.

- Colby Covington became the interim UFC welterweight champion at UFC 225 this past Saturday night, likely setting himself up for a title unification match with Tyron Woodley later this year. And that sounds good to Woodley, who responded to comments made by Covington after his win: