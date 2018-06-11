Ronda Rousey & Nia Jax On Her UFC Induction, Displays Of Barehanded Strength (Video), Magnum TA

- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 video, featuring incredible displays of barehanded strength.
- Wrestling legend Magnum TA turns 59 years old today while former WCW star Mike Enos turns 55.
- As noted, Ronda Rousey will become the first woman inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame on July 5th in Las Vegas during International Fight Week. Rousey and her Money In the Bank opponent, RAW Women's Champion Nia Jax, took to social media and wrote the following on the induction:
This is an immense honor, to not only take part in bringing women to the forefront of this sport, but now the Hall of Fame. May I be the first of many.
All competition aside, I'm honored to step in the ring with this incredible woman! @RondaRousey but I'm still gonna whoop yo azz next Sunday! ???? #MITB https://t.co/KHcGM4Ni7z— Lina Fanene (@NiaJaxWWE) June 10, 2018