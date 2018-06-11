WWE Superstars Vs. GLOW Rap Battle Videos, Big Cass Vs. Tye Dillinger Video, John Cena & Nikki Bella

- Above and below are clips from Drop The Mic on TBS last night, which featured WWE Superstars The Bella Twins, Alicia Fox and SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella vs. the cast of Netflix's GLOW in a rap battle.

- Below is the synopsis for next Sunday's Total Bellas episode:

"Make Up or Break Up?: After the news of their breakup goes public, Nikki is caught off guard by John."

- WWE posted this video of Big Cass going at it with Tye Dillinger at the weekend live event in Huntsville, Alabama. Cass has been losing to Daniel Bryan in the main events of recent live events but defeated Dillinger in Huntsville. Cass vs. Bryan is scheduled to take place at Sunday's WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view.