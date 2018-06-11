Backstage News On Ronda Rousey's RAW Commentary Last Week

Some of Ronda Rousey's awkward lines during commentary for last week's non-title RAW match between Natalya and RAW Women's Champion Nia Jax were scripted, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio.

One of the lines in question had Michael Cole recall how Jax had previously said Rousey was "ripe for the picking." Rousey responded with, "Ripe for the picking is something only my husband calls me."

The line came off strange the first time she said it but then the line was repeated after a break.

Meltzer noted that some people within WWE believe it was a bad call to put Rousey in a place like that with such a scripted line. Rousey clearly did not feel comfortable with the line as she came off standoffish.