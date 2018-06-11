Possible Spoiler On An Interesting WWE Return Being Planned

James Ellsworth is set to return to WWE soon, according to PWInsider. Ellsworth could be returning at Sunday's Money In the Bank pay-per-view as he is scheduled to be backstage. There have been several recent creative pitches for his return.

See Also James Ellsworth On What Shane McMahon Told Him After Early Angle, His WWE Debut

Ellsworth was released from the company in November 2017 after first debuting as an enhancement talent in 2016 during Braun Strowman's climb to the top. He was last involved in a storyline with current SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella. Ellsworth has worked indies since being released.

The Burying God contributed to this article.