Ric Flair Reveals That Ronda Rousey's WWE Run Will Be Short

As noted, Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair appeared together at the "Legends Of The Ring" event at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, FL last night. WSVN-TV Entertainment Reporter Chris Van Vliet interviewed Hogan and Flair at the event, which you can watch in the video above. We posted highlights from Hogan on Sunday where he said that "things are moving quickly" regarding a WWE return. Below are some highlights from Flair:

Charlotte Flair facing Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 35, Rousey's contract expiring next year:

"In my humble opinion, if Rousey wants to elevate her status in the company she needs to go through The Queen and The Queen ain't afraid of her, I got news for ya. I just saw her deadlift 315 lbs and she can bench 205 lbs for 6 reps. She is gifted beyond belief. I'm not involved obviously in any of the thinking but if they're ever going to put the women where they belong, this is the year because I think Ronda has only signed a one-year deal and then she wants to get out of there. She wants to have kids and all that. She just needs to be be prepared to lose. Not if sure if Ronda likes that."

Why he never faced Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania:

"I had no idea I was going to win the Rumble, I just came in and I was 40 years old and this was 1991. People had waited for it so long that I think they said we're not waiting until WrestleMania. Let's put these guys together because nothing else was working at the time. We actually started on the West Coast and sold out everything and in all honesty Turner did not have the audience or the viewership in the West Coast that they had in the Midwest. So they knew me but not that well. So we went to Oakland, LA, Phoenix, San Diego and back on the road I landed in New York, Bobby Hennan quit then we did the Garden and we didn't see each other."