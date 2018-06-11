Brock Lesnar Beats CM Punk Record, WWE Cruiserweight Title Match At Money In The Bank?, RAW Tonight

- Cathy Kelley previews tonight's Money In the Bank go-home edition of WWE RAW in this new video.

- WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar is now officially the longest-reigning WWE world champion of the modern era. Lesnar is now at 435 days as champion, beating CM Punk's WWE Title reign of 434 days. WWE recognizes Lesnar's current world title reign as the 6th longest of all-time and the longest of the 2010s.

- As noted, Hideo Itami attacked Buddy Murphy and Mustafa Ali in their WWE 205 Live main event last Tuesday, apparently looking to put himself in the WWE Cruiserweight Title chase. In the video below, WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander addresses the attack and knocks Itami, saying he's done nothing but attack two guys from behind while their guards are down. Cedric tells Itami to enjoy the back of the line because there are other Superstars worthy of a title shot, until he earns it. Also below are comments from Itami, who may have proposed a title match at Sunday's Money In the Bank pay-per-view, and comments from Kalisto on the matter.

"Until you can prove it in the ring, face-to-face, man-to-man, enjoy the back of the line, because there are a ton of talented professionals who would rather earn it!" @CedricAlexander has a message for @HideoItami at #WWEMonroe! #205Live pic.twitter.com/cJbKsSyamT — WWE (@WWE) June 11, 2018