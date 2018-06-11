WWE NXT Live Event Results From Download (6/10): Big Six-Man Matches, UK Vs. NXT Superstars, More

Thanks to Roy Schneider for the following WWE NXT live event results from Sunday's show at the Download Festival in the UK:

Show #1:

* Tyler Bate defeated Fabian Aichner

* Marcel Barthel and Zack Gibson defeated Tyson T-Bone and Wolfgang

* Kenny Williams defeated Wesley Blake

* NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler retained over Candice LeRae

* WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne, Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch defeated The Undisputed Era (NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly & Roderick Strong, NXT North American Champion Adam Cole)

Show #2:

* The Coffey Brothers (Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey) defeated Heavy Machinery

* Jordan Devlin defeated James Drake

* Ashton Smith and Dave Mastiff defeated Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler by disqualification

* Nikki Cross defeated Bianca Belair

* NXT Champion Aleister Black, Ricochet and Johnny Gargano defeated Lars Sullivan, Tommaso Ciampa and The Velveteen Dream