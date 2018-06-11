WWE Veteran Leaving The Company This Year?, Possible WWE Returns This Week

WWE 205 Live Superstar Noam Dar is scheduled to be backstage for this week's WWE TV tapings and is expected to return to the ring soon, according to PWInsider. Dar has been out of action since late November 2017 after suffering a meniscus tear during a Fatal 4 Way on RAW with Rich Swann, Ariya Daivari and Akira Tozawa.

Dar continued to wrestle for a few more weeks, losing to Swann on the November 28th 205 Live episode and losing to Cedric Alexander on the December 5th episode.

Dar noted after surgery on December 15th that he would need 5-6 months of recovery time and he's just passed the 6 month mark.

Another WWE Superstar expected to return soon is someone who worked with Dar last year - Alicia Fox. PWInsider reports that Fox is backstage for tonight's RAW in Arkansas but there's no word yet on if she will be returning.

This would be the second time Fox has been backstage for a WWE TV event since WrestleMania 34 weekend. She has been out of action since January after suffering a broken tailbone while training for the women's Royal Rumble match. Fox appeared on TBS rap battle show "Drop The Mic" with The Bella Twins and SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella on Sunday but that appearance was taped several months back.

Fox's future with the company is actually up in the air, according to PWInsider. Fox has been with WWE since 2006 and her current contract expires this year. There has been speculation on Fox's future with the company ever since she got into an argument with Ronda Rousey's husband Travis Browne during WrestleMania 34 weekend in New Orleans. The incident took place at the WWE hotel in New Orleans and led to some media attention as video surfaced online.

For those who missed it, below is video of the incident between Fox and Browne: