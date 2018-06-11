AJ Styles Not At WWE Weekend Live Events Again, Adam Cole Defending His Title Against WALTER, Sanity

- SaNitY were on the road with the main roster again this past weekend. They lost to Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson via disqualification at SmackDown house shows after Killian Dain interfered.

- WWE Champion AJ Styles was once again off the road this past weekend. Styles has not wrestled in nearly three weeks, with his last bout being a dark match against Shinsuke Nakamura after the May 22nd SmackDown tapings. His last televised match was his non-title loss to Nakamura on the May 15th episode of SmackDown Live. He is scheduled to defend his title against Nakamura at this Sunday's Money In The Back pay-per-view.

- As noted, Adam Cole will defend the NXT North American Championship at the EVOLVE 107 event in Melrose, Massachusetts on Sunday, June 24th. It was revealed today that Cole will defend his title against Austrian star and EVOLVE regular WALTER. WALTER, who had worked a match at WrestleMania Axxess in April, tweeted the following: