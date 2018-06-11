WrestlingInc.com

Rumor Killer On Sunday's WWE Money In The Bank PPV

By Marc Middleton | June 11, 2018
Rumor Killer On Sunday's WWE Money In The Bank PPV Photo Credit:

As noted, WWE has been working on plans to bring James Ellsworth back to the storylines and he is scheduled to be in attendance for Sunday's WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view in Chicago, according to PWInsider.

Ellsworth took to Twitter today and revealed that he will be in China this Sunday for the Middle Kingdom Wrestling promotion in Harbin. Ellsworth is scheduled to defend his Intergender Title against Ferguson, Tyra Russamee and a mystery opponent in a Fatal 4 Way. MKW is also advertising Ellsworth for a meet & greet on Saturday.

Sunday's booking in China does not mean that Ellsworth won't be returning to WWE soon but it looks like he will not be at Money In the Bank.

James Ellsworth On Fans Being Uncomfortable With Him Being Carmella's Pet, Ronda Rousey In WWE
See Also
James Ellsworth On Fans Being Uncomfortable With Him Being Carmella's Pet, Ronda Rousey In WWE

Below are recent tweets from Ellsworth and MKW confirming the weekend appearances:




Related Articles

Comments

Recent Headlines

NJPW Dominion Results

Most Popular

Back To Top