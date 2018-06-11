Rumor Killer On Sunday's WWE Money In The Bank PPV

As noted, WWE has been working on plans to bring James Ellsworth back to the storylines and he is scheduled to be in attendance for Sunday's WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view in Chicago, according to PWInsider.

Ellsworth took to Twitter today and revealed that he will be in China this Sunday for the Middle Kingdom Wrestling promotion in Harbin. Ellsworth is scheduled to defend his Intergender Title against Ferguson, Tyra Russamee and a mystery opponent in a Fatal 4 Way. MKW is also advertising Ellsworth for a meet & greet on Saturday.

Sunday's booking in China does not mean that Ellsworth won't be returning to WWE soon but it looks like he will not be at Money In the Bank.

Below are recent tweets from Ellsworth and MKW confirming the weekend appearances:

China this week people pic.twitter.com/K5QqhO3wLS — James Ellsworth (@realellsworth) June 11, 2018