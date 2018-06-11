WWE On Shelton Benjamin's Aggressive Side (Video), New Episodes Of WWE Marquee Matches, John Cena

- Above is a new Total Bellas teaser for next week, featuring John Cena struggling with the Nikki Bella breakup.

- Several new thirty-minute episodes of WWE Marquee Matches will premiere on the WWE Network this week. Below is the line-up:

* Tuesday, 11:30pm EST: Money In the Bank 2011 - From July 17, 2011. The Blue brand hosted this iconic battle for the briefcase that would set one underdog on a path to the top of WWE.

* Wednesday, 9pm EST: Money In the Bank 2014 - From June 29, 2014. In a match that proves best friends make better enemies, one Superstar shows why it always helps to have a 'Plan B'.

* Thursday, 8pm EST: Money In the Bank 2017 - From June 18, 2017. Baron Corbin proves that he will do anything necessary to continue his climb to WWE's main event picture.

- WWE tweeted this video of Shelton Benjamin in the ring with Xavier Woods at the weekend live event in Huntsville, Alabama, noting that we've seen a more aggressive side to Benjamin as of late. Shelton and The Bar teamed up for losses to The New Day at weekend WWE live events.