Lana And Rusev Reportedly Burglarized, Bobby Roode TV Appearance (Video), Meet Naomi

By Raj Giri | June 11, 2018

- Bobby Roode has been doing media for tonight's RAW at the Verizon Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas. Roode spoke with CBS affiliate THV 11 and hyped the Fatal 4-Way match on tonight's show.

"We are less than one week away from the big Money In The Bank pay-per-view, so this is the go home show," Roode said. "Of course, I'm involved in the Money In The Bank match itself. I have a big match tonight, the three other guys that are in the match with me from the RAW side - Braun Strowman, Kevin Owens and Finn Balor - Fatal-4 Way match, so I've got my work cut out for me."

- Naomi will be appearing at the Cricket Wireless store located at 8131 US Highway 51 N in Millington, Tennessee this Tuesday at 11 a.m., ahead of that night's SmackDown Live in the city.

- Rusev noted that he and Lana were apparently burglarized at their hotel. Rusev sent a tweet to Sheraton Hotels stating that money from his wallet and Lana's camera were taken when their room was cleaned, as seen below:



