CM Punk Literally Tickled During Fight (Video), GLOW Season 2 Trailer, Slammiversary VIP Experience

- Netflix released the trailer above for the second season of GLOW, which premieres on June 29th. Netflix sent us this synopsis of the new season:

Season 2 follows the women of GLOW as they become local celebrities, confronting the good, the bad, and the ugly realities of their newfound fame. As Ruth and Debbie settle into the day-to-day of making a season of TV together, they confront lingering issues at the heart of their friendship. Sam is still Sam, but now he has a teenage daughter living with him and twenty episodes to churn out. The wrestling is harder, the stakes are higher, and the hair is even bigger.

- Impact Wrestling announced today that the Slammiversary VIP Experience packages will now include a private screening of Johnny Impact's movie, Boone The Bounty Hunter, which released last year. Johnny will participate in a Q&A after the screening. You can purchase tickets here. Slammiversary takes place on Sunday, July 22nd from the Rebel Complex in Toronto, Canada.

- As noted, UFC President Dana White was furious with how Mike Jackson acted during his fight with CM Punk at UFC 225 this past Saturday night. Jackson was toying with the Punk for most of the fight, and at one point was dropping punches to a grounded Punk while looking away. While Jackson was mocking Punk, he never looked like he was trying to finish the fight. UFC commentator Joe Rogan joked that a conspiracy theorist would almost think that Jackson was paid to have the fight go the distance. As seen in the video below, Jackson at one point even tickled Punk.