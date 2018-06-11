Dana White On If Brock Lesnar Is Still Interested In Signing With UFC

It looks like a UFC return for WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar is still in the works.

We recently reported on how Lesnar was expected to drop the WWE Universal Title soon, likely in time for SummerSlam or at the big event on August 19th in Brooklyn. A Lesnar title loss will likely mean the end of his current WWE run.

In the video above, UFC President Dana White talks to TMZ Sports and talks about Brock returning to the Octagon.

"Brock's WWE deal is up at the end of this summer I think and I know he wants to fight," White said. "So, I'm sure we'll end up getting that figured out."

Jon Jones seems to be the top choice for Lesnar's UFC return but that has not been confirmed and is up in the air due to a number of reasons, including the uncertainty surrounding Jones' future. Jones is currently waiting on a USADA hearing and could face a 4 year suspension over his 2nd violation. White also says Lesnar vs. Francis Ngannou is a "fun fight" he would like to see.

"That's a fun fight, absolutely," White said. "There are obviously a lot of options. Jon Jones is very interested in Brock Lesnar and Brock is very interested in Jon Jones."

White mentioned Lesnar vs. Ngannou back in April during a TMZ interview but also indicated Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier as possible opponents for Lesnar. White ended this TMZ interview by giving another nod to Lesnar vs. Jones, saying it's something both fighters want to do and it will be fun.