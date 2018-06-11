WWE Stars Tell Wrestling 'Dad Jokes' For Father's Day (Video), Sin Cara Warns Andrade Almas, Stock

- WWE is partnering with The Ad Council for a new "Dad Jokes" campaign this Father's Day. Above is a video of WWE Champion AJ Styles, Goldust, Curt Hawkins and other WWE Superstars telling their favorite wrestling-themed "Dad Jokes" and below is video WWE released of kids telling their favorites.

- WWE stock was up 0.45% today, closing at $62.08 per share. Today's high was $63.47 and the low was $61.63.

- WWE tweeted this video of Sheamus and Sin Cara training over the weekend. Regarding Andrade "Cien" Almas and Zelina Vega, Cara issues a warning ahead of Tuesday's match with Almas and says they won't be changing the landscape of SmackDown like they claim. Cara also said "the bar" is his back-up, and Almas & Vega don't know who Sin Cara really is.