Which Stars Are Favored To Win The 'Money In The Bank' Matches This Sunday?

Early odds for this Sunday's Money In The Bank pay-per-view have been released. Thanks to our friends at Bet Wrestling for sending the following:

The WWE Championship is an even bet with both AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura having odds of -120, which will most likely change as we get closer to the event. Seth Rollins has really favorable odds of -675 to retain the Intercontinental Championship against Elias. Both Women's Champions are listed as underdogs. Carmella is only a slight underdog against Asuka, who is challenging for the Smackdown Women's Championship. Raw Women's Champion Nia Jax is a serious underdog against Ronda Rousey, who has the most star power on this entire event.

The Bludgeon Brothers are major favorites defending the Smackdown Tag Team championships against Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. Roman Reigns is heavily favored over Jinder Mahal, while Bobby Lashley is favored to defeat Sami Zayn and Daniel Bryan is marginally favored to beat Big Cass again.

The Money in the Bank matches also have odds. The Men's match sees The Miz having the best odds at +140, with Braun Strowman in second at +300. Bobby Roode has the worst odds of winning the match at +2500.

For the Women's match it is Natalya with the most favorable odds of +160 followed by Alexa Bliss at +400. The worst odds have been set for Naomi at +3000.

These odds are out earlier than usual and we will follow how they change over the week leading up to Sunday's event. Below are the full odds:

WWE Championship – Last Man Standing

AJ Styles (c) -120 vs Shinsuke Nakamura -120

WWE Raw Women's Championship

Nia Jax (c) +400 vs Ronda Rousey -600

WWE Smackdown Women's Championship

Carmella (c) +160 vs Asuka -210

WWE Intercontinental Championship

Seth Rollins (c) -675 vs Elias +425

Smackdown Tag Team Championship

The Bludgeon Brothers(c) -750 vs Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson +450

Roman Reigns -1350 vs Jinder Mahal +650

Bobby Lashley -590 vs Sami Zayn +390

Daniel Bryan -150 vs Big Cass +110

Men's Money in the Bank

The Miz +140

Braun Strowman +300

Samoa Joe +470

Kevin Owens +725

Finn Balor +725

Rusev +725

Bobby Roode +2500

Women's Money in the Bank

Natalya +160

Alexa Bliss +400

Charlotte Flair +405

Sasha Banks +500

Becky Lynch +900

Lana +1100

Ember Moon +1100

Naomi +3000

We will have live coverage of WWE Money In The Bank this Sunday. New subscribers can sign up for the WWE Network today by clicking here and get their first month for free, which includes NXT Takeover: Chicago this Saturday and WWE Money In The Bank.