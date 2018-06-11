Which Stars Are Favored To Win The 'Money In The Bank' Matches This Sunday?

Early odds for this Sunday's Money In The Bank pay-per-view have been released. Thanks to our friends at Bet Wrestling for sending the following:
The WWE Championship is an even bet with both AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura having odds of -120, which will most likely change as we get closer to the event. Seth Rollins has really favorable odds of -675 to retain the Intercontinental Championship against Elias. Both Women's Champions are listed as underdogs. Carmella is only a slight underdog against Asuka, who is challenging for the Smackdown Women's Championship. Raw Women's Champion Nia Jax is a serious underdog against Ronda Rousey, who has the most star power on this entire event.
The Bludgeon Brothers are major favorites defending the Smackdown Tag Team championships against Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. Roman Reigns is heavily favored over Jinder Mahal, while Bobby Lashley is favored to defeat Sami Zayn and Daniel Bryan is marginally favored to beat Big Cass again.
The Money in the Bank matches also have odds. The Men's match sees The Miz having the best odds at +140, with Braun Strowman in second at +300. Bobby Roode has the worst odds of winning the match at +2500.
For the Women's match it is Natalya with the most favorable odds of +160 followed by Alexa Bliss at +400. The worst odds have been set for Naomi at +3000.
These odds are out earlier than usual and we will follow how they change over the week leading up to Sunday's event. Below are the full odds:
WWE Championship – Last Man Standing
AJ Styles (c) -120 vs Shinsuke Nakamura -120
WWE Raw Women's Championship
Nia Jax (c) +400 vs Ronda Rousey -600
WWE Smackdown Women's Championship
Carmella (c) +160 vs Asuka -210
WWE Intercontinental Championship
Seth Rollins (c) -675 vs Elias +425
Smackdown Tag Team Championship
The Bludgeon Brothers(c) -750 vs Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson +450
Roman Reigns -1350 vs Jinder Mahal +650
Bobby Lashley -590 vs Sami Zayn +390
Daniel Bryan -150 vs Big Cass +110
Men's Money in the Bank
The Miz +140
Braun Strowman +300
Samoa Joe +470
Kevin Owens +725
Finn Balor +725
Rusev +725
Bobby Roode +2500
Women's Money in the Bank
Natalya +160
Alexa Bliss +400
Charlotte Flair +405
Sasha Banks +500
Becky Lynch +900
Lana +1100
Ember Moon +1100
Naomi +3000
