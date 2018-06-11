Spoiler Updates On The Impact Slammiversary PPV Card

The following matches are set to take place at the Impact Slammiversary pay-per-view, which takes place on July 22nd at the Rebel Complex in Toronto, Ontario, Canada:

Impact World Heavyweight Title Match

Moose vs. Austin Aries

Impact Knockouts Title Match

Madison Rayne vs. Su Yung

Impact X Division Title Match

Brian Cage vs. Matt Sydal

Mask vs. Hair Match

Sami Callihan vs. Pentagon Jr.

The OGz (Homicide & Hernandez) vs. The LAX (Santana & Ortiz)

* Johnny Impact returns vs. TBA

* Taiji Ishimori returns vs. TBA