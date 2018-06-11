Chase Owens Talks Missing NJPW Dominion, If He Wants To Sign With WWE, Why He's Not 'All In'

Chase Owens is the Crown Jewel of The Bullet Club. The eleven-year veteran recently took the time to sit down with me after working three-straight matches for Infinite Pro Wrestling in Chesapeake Ohio.

This is not the first time Owens had to wrestle three times in a day and seemed to relish the challenge as he attempted to maintain the sweat cascading off of him. The Community Center in that small town was around half-way full but he gave it everything he had in that sweltering hot gym.

The 28-year-old Tennessee native trained by WWE Hall Of Famer Ricky Morton of the Rock n Roll Express worked every town he could before getting his big break in New Japan Pro Wrestling in 2014. Since then he's became a Bullet Club member and as a part of one of the most powerful pro wrestling stables on the planet he felt an extra special connection when he watched Kenny Omega finally defeat Kazuchika Okada at the Dominion Show.

"I watched Kenny and Okada, I did watch the whole match" Owens said. "Probably tomorrow I'll watch the rest of the Dominion show," Owens said. "I got to the hotel and I watched Kenny and Okada's match and anytime they wrestle it's amazing. Arguably the two best professional wrestlers going today and every time they step together it's magic.

"I talked to Kenny, not a lot for about 15, 20 minutes of texts back and forth because he's in Japan and the time difference you know all that good stuff."

When asked if it was hard for him to be making towns in the USA while his friends were doing such big things in Japan, he didn't seem to regret not being at the Dominion show.

"No, it is what it is I was over there for the three weeks before that for the Best Of The Super Juniors tour so It's alright," Owens stated. "I took a break not having to have to beat your body up every night so it's alright."

New Japan Pro Wrestling is gaining plenty of traction on a global scale for many reasons. Some of that is due to the fact we never know who could pop up next in NJPW. Owens discussed the insertion of top guys like Chris Jericho and Rey Mysterio into the NJPW mix and it sounds like he's just as excited as anyone else to see what happens next.

"As 2017, 2018 has shown it's really unpredictable about what's going to happen next. I mean you mention the Dominion show and Rey Mysterio was there. You know who would have thought that? So, I'm going to sit back and see just like everybody else."

Although WWE's world domination hasn't seemed to slow down at all in regards to signing promising young talent and established stars from all over the globe, Owens didn't express much interest in making the leap to Vince McMahon and Company.

"I'm happy where I'm at right now. New Japan takes good care of us. I'm making the most money I've ever made in my career. I'm able to pay my car off, I'm able to get out of debt of stuff I had, doctor's bills from stuff in early in my wrestling career getting injuries so I'm happy where I'm at right now."

When asked what his plans were for September 1st, Owens also confirmed he will not be in Chicago for The Young Bucks and Cody Rhodes' big show, Owens said, "I'm not All In. I think I might actually be in Japan at that show."

Owens also revealed that he will have new t-shirts that will be available at Hot Topic at the end of the month.

"My new t-shirts are actually going in the Hot Topics at the end of the month," said Owens. "So, they bought a test run and I don't know what stores they're going in next but I think there's about 200 stores that they're going into and we'll see how those go and hopefully more will be ordered. Pro Wrestling Tees really helped me out on that one."