Big WWE SmackDown Match Added, Stephanie McMahon Congratulates Ronda Rousey, Goldust - Photo Shoot

- As noted, tonight's new episode of WWE Photo Shoot on the WWE Network will feature WWE veteran Goldust. Above is a preview.
- Stephanie McMahon took to Twitter today and wrote the following congratulatory message to Rousey Rousey on her UFC Hall of Fame induction. Rousey will be inducted on July 5th in Las Vegas during International Fight Week. Stephanie wrote:
Congratulations @RondaRousey for continuing to blaze a trail for girls & women everywhere! You were the first-ever female Champion in @UFC and now you will become the first woman to be inducted into the @UFC Hall of Fame! #YouDeserveIt #UFCHoF #Respect pic.twitter.com/dzGjjsmUUI— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) June 11, 2018
- Shinsuke Nakamura vs. WWE United States Champion Jeff Hardy in a non-title match is now official for Tuesday's Money In the Bank go-home edition of SmackDown after a recent Twitter exchange between the two. WWE announced the following on the match:
Jeff Hardy to battle Shinsuke Nakamura tomorrow night on SmackDown LIVE
Shinsuke Nakamura is just days away from what is sure to be a brutal Last Man Standing Match against WWE Champion AJ Styles, but before he steps in the ring with The Phenomenal One, WWE's Rockstar must deal with another titleholder on SmackDown LIVE – United State Champion Jeff Hardy.
It all started when Nakamura tweeted a picture of him and Hardy in the ring, but he declined to caption the photo.
I'm gonna write a caption for this later...maybe. pic.twitter.com/PDS27dUWrx— Shinsuke Nakamura (@ShinsukeN) June 10, 2018
The U.S. Champion snapped back at The King of Strong Style and shared his prediction for this Sunday's WWE Title Match.
Maybe you should wait a week & caption a pic of @AJStylesOrg being the #LastManStanding at #MITB!..!— #BrotherNero DELETED (@JEFFHARDYBRAND) June 10, 2018
The two continued to trade barbs on Twitter, and WWE.com learned that Paige has confirmed a match between the two for Tuesday's SmackDown LIVE. Will Hardy send Nakamura into Chicago with a loss, or will Nakamura prove that he's ready to be the last man standing? Find out tomorrow on SmackDown LIVE at 8/7 C on USA Network!