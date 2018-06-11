Big WWE SmackDown Match Added, Stephanie McMahon Congratulates Ronda Rousey, Goldust - Photo Shoot

- As noted, tonight's new episode of WWE Photo Shoot on the WWE Network will feature WWE veteran Goldust. Above is a preview.

- Stephanie McMahon took to Twitter today and wrote the following congratulatory message to Rousey Rousey on her UFC Hall of Fame induction. Rousey will be inducted on July 5th in Las Vegas during International Fight Week. Stephanie wrote:

Congratulations @RondaRousey for continuing to blaze a trail for girls & women everywhere! You were the first-ever female Champion in @UFC and now you will become the first woman to be inducted into the @UFC Hall of Fame! #YouDeserveIt #UFCHoF #Respect pic.twitter.com/dzGjjsmUUI — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) June 11, 2018

- Shinsuke Nakamura vs. WWE United States Champion Jeff Hardy in a non-title match is now official for Tuesday's Money In the Bank go-home edition of SmackDown after a recent Twitter exchange between the two. WWE announced the following on the match: