How Much CM Punk Possibly Made For UFC 225 Loss

Former WWE Champion CM Punk may have received in the ballpark of $503,500 for his loss to Mike Jackson at UFC 225 in Chicago this past Saturday night, according to The Sports Daily. That would break down to $500,000 for showing and a $3,500 fight week incentive.

Jackson could have left the fight with $23,500 - $10,000 to show, a $3,500 fight week incentive and a $10,000 win bonus.

It should be noted that the pay numbers in the post are estimated and not official as the Illinois Athletic Commission does not release the information. These numbers were compiled by The Sports Daily and are based off what has been paid out in the past.

Punk and Jackson went the distance but Jackson won by unanimous decision with the judges scoring the fight 30-26. Punk missed post-fight media as he was taken to a local hospital for a facial CT scan but it was determined that he did not suffer any injuries in the fight. The 39 year old now has a MMA record of 0-2-0. All signs point to his UFC career being over, which UFC President Dana White agreed with in the post-fight press conference.

To compare other estimates, Robert Whitaker could have received $610,000 ($400,000 to show, $70 for Romero missing weight, $100 Fight of the Night bonus, $40,000 fight week incentive) for his main event win over Yoel Romero ($290,000 - $350,000 to show, $70,000 fine for missing weight, $10,000 fight week incentive) while Coby Colvington could have received $380,000 ($350,000 to show, $30,000 fight week incentive) for his win over Rafael dos Anjos ($380,000 - $350,000 to show, $30,000 fight week incentive), Holly Holm would have received $75,000 ($35,000 to show, $35,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive) for her win over Megan Anderson ($13,500 - $10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive) and Tai Tuivasa could have received $31,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive) for his win over Andre Arlovski ($270,000 - $250,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive). That's it for the main card. Curtis Blaydes would have received $105,000 ($25,000 to show, $25,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive) for his FS1 pre-lims win over Alistair Overeem ($860,000 - $850,000 to show, $410,000 Reebok sponsorship) while Anthony Smith could have received $52,000 ($21,000 to show, $21,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive) for his Fight Pass pre-lims win over Rashad Evans ($170,000 - $150,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive).

UFC 225 drew a sold-out crowd of 18,117 fans to the United Center in Chicago this past Saturday night, making it the highest attended non-basketball event in arena history. The estimated gate was $2,555,000.

For those who missed it, Punk took to Twitter after the fight and wrote the following on the loss: