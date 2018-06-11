Paul Heyman Congratulates Brock Lesnar On Breaking CM Punk Record, Paige Books Daniel Bryan In Match

- Paul Heyman took to Twitter today and congratulated WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar on becoming the longest-reigning WWE world champion of the modern era. As noted, Lesnar is now at 435 days as champion, beating CM Punk's WWE Title reign of 434 days. WWE recognizes Lesnar's current world title reign as the 6th longest of all-time and the longest of the 2010s.

Heyman wrote the following on his client and said he has a busy 12 months coming up:

Congratulations to @BrockLesnar for day #435 as the reigning defending undisuputed @WWE #UniversalHeavyweightChampion. This is yet another historic accomplishment for my client, the longest consecutive-day tenure as a globally-recognized champion in the modern era! pic.twitter.com/bVAhhBtdKT — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) June 11, 2018

For the record, this is just the beginning of a long list of history-making achievements my client @BrockLesnar is perepared to rack up during the next 12 months. And that's not a prediction ... THAT'S A SPOILER! pic.twitter.com/zebxabvbeG — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) June 11, 2018

- SmackDown General Manager Paige took to Twitter this evening and announced Daniel Bryan vs. Shelton Benjamin for tomorrow's Money In the Bank go-home edition of WWE SmackDown from Memphis. The match comes after Shelton tweeted a response to Bryan's post-SmackDown comments on Big Cass from last Tuesday. You can see Paige's tweet along with Shelton's response to Bryan's interview below:

About to fly to Memphis ...& u know me. I'm all about making great matches for YOU.

Now, Shelton Benjamin & Daniel Bryan have shared some opinions about their opponents as of late, so I thought what better a match? So I am making it official. Shelton vs Daniel on Smackdown Live — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) June 11, 2018