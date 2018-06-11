WrestlingInc.com

Paul Heyman Congratulates Brock Lesnar On Breaking CM Punk Record, Paige Books Daniel Bryan In Match

By Marc Middleton | June 11, 2018

- Paul Heyman took to Twitter today and congratulated WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar on becoming the longest-reigning WWE world champion of the modern era. As noted, Lesnar is now at 435 days as champion, beating CM Punk's WWE Title reign of 434 days. WWE recognizes Lesnar's current world title reign as the 6th longest of all-time and the longest of the 2010s.

Heyman wrote the following on his client and said he has a busy 12 months coming up:



Dana White On If Brock Lesnar Is Still Interested In Signing With UFC, Possible Fights For Lesnar
See Also
Dana White On If Brock Lesnar Is Still Interested In Signing With UFC, Possible Fights For Lesnar

- SmackDown General Manager Paige took to Twitter this evening and announced Daniel Bryan vs. Shelton Benjamin for tomorrow's Money In the Bank go-home edition of WWE SmackDown from Memphis. The match comes after Shelton tweeted a response to Bryan's post-SmackDown comments on Big Cass from last Tuesday. You can see Paige's tweet along with Shelton's response to Bryan's interview below:




Related Articles

Comments

Recent Headlines

NJPW Dominion Results

Most Popular

Back To Top