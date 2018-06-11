WrestlingInc.com

** SPOILERS ** WWE Main Event Tapings For This Week

By Marc Middleton | June 11, 2018

WWE taped the following matches tonight in North Little Rock to air on this week's Main Event episode:

* Titus O'Neil and Apollo Crews defeated The Ascension

* Mojo Rawley defeated Chad Gable

Related Articles

Comments

Recent Headlines

NJPW Dominion Results

Most Popular

Back To Top