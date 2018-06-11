Ronda Rousey WWE Contract Update

As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair was interviewed by Chris Van Vliet over the weekend at the "Legends Of The Ring" event at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, FL. During the interview, Flair was asked about Ronda Rousey possibly wrestling Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania next year. Flair said that he believed that Rousey was signed to a one-year deal, which contradicted Rousey's own statements that she had signed a multi-year deal. Flair said that Rousey "wants to get out of there" once her deal is over to have children.

"In my humble opinion, if Rousey wants to elevate her status in the company she needs to go through The Queen and The Queen ain't afraid of her, I got news for ya," Flair said. "I just saw her deadlift 315 lbs and she can bench 205 lbs for 6 reps. She is gifted beyond belief. I'm not involved obviously in any of the thinking but if they're ever going to put the women where they belong, this is the year because I think Ronda has only signed a one-year deal and then she wants to get out of there. She wants to have kids and all that. She just needs to be be prepared to lose. Not if sure if Ronda likes that."

We have confirmed that Rousey's contract with WWE is a multi-year deal. However, she did tell Yahoo! Sports last March that she was hoping to have children soon.

"We're ready to start having kids soon and I was thinking about what I've left unfinished in my life because I want to entirely focus on having kids when that time comes," Rousey said shortly before WrestleMania 34. "I took a long look at my life and thought that if I don't try and take a shot with the WWE, I would regret it for the rest of my life. I want to be an example to my kids about pursuing your dreams and being able to do anything. I guess this is my way of nesting and getting ready for children. I'm trying to prove to my unborn babies that they can accomplish any dream that they want to go after."

Rousey is set to face Nia Jax for the RAW Women's Championship at WWE Money In The Bank this Sunday.