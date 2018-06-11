Jeff Hardy Pleads Guilty For Driving While Impaired

Jeff Hardy plead guilty today for driving while impaired in Concord, North Carolina this past March.

According to WBTV, Hardy was fined $300 for court costs and was given a 120-day suspended sentence. In addition to turning over his license, Hardy has 120 days to complete 48 hours of community service and will need to complete an assessment and treatment class.

Hardy was arrested after he was involved in a traffic crash when he ran off the roadway and struck a guardrail, which caused his car to spin out into the middle of the opposite lane. He blew a BAC (blood alcohol level) of .25 on his Breathalyzer test, which is three times above the legal limit.

Hardy has two WWE Wellness policy violations which carried over with his return to the company last year. This incident does not count as a policy violation because those are only for positive tests for substances prohibited by the Wellness Policy "other than marijuana and alcohol."