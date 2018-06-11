Drew McIntyre On Which RAW Stars Are Working Hard, When He Found Out About Dolph Ziggler Pairing

As noted, WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross spoke with WWE Monday Night RAW's Drew McIntyre on The Ross Report. Among many other things, McIntyre talked about William Regal's role in bringing him back to WWE, his pairing with former world champion Dolph Ziggler, and RAW Superstars he looks forward to facing off against in the squared circle.

According to McIntyre, Regal mentored him while he was on the indies and was instrumental to 'The Chosen One''s second coming in WWE.

"The whole time I was gone [from WWE], I was gone for three years, he was always there for advice." McIntyre continued, "we'd kind of speak back and forth and he always kept an eye on everything I was up to. And then, when the time came, my TNA contract was up, my wife and I decided not to re-sign. We tried to decide the next step, thinking, 'is it Japan?' He was the one that said, 'alright, you need to have this conversation with Triple H. Now is the time to come back home.' I got on the phone with Hunter and we spoke for about 30 minutes. And at the end of that conversation, I knew it was time to come home. He is the reason that I'm back right now."

On the subject of teaming with Ziggler, McIntyre divulged that he is happy with the program, though he only found out about it the day of his main roster return to WWE.

"I love it." McIntyre remembered, "I got told about it when I got to TV that day. I didn't quite know what was going on. I was a single's babyface when I was NXT Champion there. And when I came back, I was leaning more towards the heel side with Dolph and Dolph's somebody I go way back with and I was really looking forward to work with him."

While McIntyre is glad that fans are excited about his return to WWE, the wrestleverse needs to slow down and enjoy story as it unfolds.

"The way things have gone so far, people are asking a lot of questions." McIntyre professed, "I know a lot of people are jumping way ahead and I appreciate all the positive things people are saying, but just remember there are 52 weeks of TV a year. Let's just take our time and introduce the casual audience to who Drew McIntyre is now. We're going to get there and it's going to be a fun journey."

Also during the podcast, McIntyre named Braun Strowman, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins as RAW Superstars he would like to wrestle.

"When Braun Strowman and I stepped into the ring together, I could literally feel the crowd rumble." McIntyre explained, "and I'm just back and I still have some equity to build with those casual fans, but just from a visual perspective, I could feel them rumbling, and I was like, 'wow, this could be something really good down the line.' And Roman, he works his butt off. That's another guy I'm looking forward to getting in the ring with. Rollins is killing it every single week. When we get the opportunity, we're going to tear the roof off. And that's just a few obvious names of guys that are working their butt off and I'm looking forward to working with."

