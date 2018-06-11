What Happened After RAW With Roman Reigns, WWE 24 - 'The Hardys: Woken!' Preview, Natalya RAW Video

- Above is new backstage video of Natalya talking to Renee Young after her Fatal 4 Way on tonight's Money In the Bank go-home edition of WWE RAW. She says she's excited, grateful, overwhelmed and nervous going into Money In the Bank as she's ready to win the contract. Natalya says she lives for these high-power moments where only the strong survive. Natalya goes on and says nothing is going to stop her from becoming Miss Money In the Bank at the pay-per-view on Sunday.

- The dark segment after this week's RAW in North Little Rock, Arkansas saw Roman Reigns come to the ring to deliver a Spear to Kevin Owens. Owens had just recovered from the Fatal 4 Way main event, which saw Braun Strowman get the pin on Owens. The match also included Bobby Roode and Finn Balor. Reigns hit the Spear on Owens and celebrated with fans to end the show.

See Also Jeff Hardy Pleads Guilty For Driving While Impaired

- As noted, the next WWE 24 special will air after Sunday's Money In the Bank post-show on the WWE Network and will focus on The Hardys, RAW Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy and WWE United States Champion Jeff Hardy. Below is a new preview for the WWE 24 - "The Hardys: Woken!" special: