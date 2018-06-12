Braun Strowman Says He’s Cashing In On Brock Lesnar (Video), How Old Is Mark Henry Today?, Takeover

- Above is new backstage video of Braun Strowman talking to Charly Caruso after his Fatal 4 Way main event win over Kevin Owens, Finn Balor and Bobby Roode this week. Braun says RAW was just a warm-up for The Monster Among Men and there will be 7 other Superstars who will get the chance to get these hands when he shows up for the MITB Ladder Match on Sunday at the WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view.

"I''m bringing 100% of what I'm capable of doing," Strowman warned. "I'm climbing that ladder, I'm taking that briefcase, and I'm cashing that contract in on Brock Lesnar, and I will become the new Universal Champion."

- 2018 WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry turns 47 years old today while ECW Original Jerry Lynn turns 55 and former WWE referee Jack Doan turns 47. Also, today would have been the 49th birthday of former WCW star Hector Garza.

- Below is a new promo for Saturday's WWE NXT "Takeover: Chicago II" event from the Allstate Arena. Remember to join us for live coverage here on the site beginning at 7:30pm EST with the pre-show.