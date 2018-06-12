WWE Hall Of Famer Reveals That He Was Supposed To Leave WWE To Join The NWO

In the summer of 1996, Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall and Kevin Nash formed an alliance to take over World Championship Wrestling. The trio would soon become known as the New World Order, as they vowed to take control of the company. With the trio looking for others to defect from WCW to join them in their mission, the nWo turned into an over saturated group that started to lose its potency with weaker members being a part of the fold.

With an already-crowded nWo faction, they announced the debut of Vincent as the bodyguard/head of security during an episode of Monday Nitro in September of 1996. Vincent was popularly known as Virgil, the bodyguard of Ted DiBiase in WWE for a number of years. Interestingly, Virgil was not the original person for that nWo spot.

During the latest episode of Photo Shoot on the WWE Network, WWE Hall of Famer The Godfather revealed the original plans for the bodyguard position.

"My [WWE] contract was coming up, and I was in negotiations with WCW coming into the nWo as their bodyguard. And we had arranged a verbal contract," said Godfather. "The price was over a three-year deal. And then, I didn't hear from them, and I called the people that I needed to talk to and they weren't returning my calls. And then I'm watching the show one day, and I see Virgil come out as the bodyguard of the nWo.

"I would assume that somebody in the nWo said, 'hey, we could probably get Virgil [for] a lot cheaper, and he's known as a bodyguard.' So, Virgil went there a lot cheaper than what I was gonna go there for. So, I don't really have good feeling over that at all."

Godfather added that, although he does not have good feelings about getting snuffed out of a contract, it all worked out, because The Godfather was born "so it's even better." He made it clear that he is not mad at Virgil, because "Virgil is Virgil."

