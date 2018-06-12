Chris Jericho On Why He Won't Work For NJPW In The U.S.

The new IWGP Intercontinental Champion Chris Jericho spoke with Inside the Ropes on why he isn't working shows for NJPW or "All In" in the United States. Jericho said despite getting plenty of offers, he's picking his appearances very carefully.

"I got asked to do [Strong Style Evolved in] Long Beach, I said 'no.' I got asked to do [the G1 Special at the] Cow Palace, I said 'no.' I got asked to do "All In," I said 'no.' I don't want to do that," Jericho said. "You should see how many indie promoters have contacted me over the last six months. ... You guys have to understand, this is not just me...it's a calculated, big money proposition. Big money for me, big money for the company doing it. I'm not going to work anywhere else, unless you want to pay six f------ figures, I'm not bragging, but this is where we're at. This is McGregor-Mayweather type s--- for me. I'm not saying I'm making $55 million like those guys, but what I'm doing it's the most I've made for the least amount of matches in my entire career. So, it's very calculated, everything I do has to be very smart."

Bouncing between promotions, Jericho's last WWE appearance was in April in the Greatest Royal Rumble match where he entered at number 50, eventually being eliminated by Braun Strowman. Ultimately, Jericho says he's not working in the states - for anyone other than WWE - out of respect for Vince McMahon.

"It's not a matter of just going out and doing indies - and like I said - I always felt like the unwritten rule is I don't want to go into the states," Jericho continued. "I felt like that would be a real slap in the face of Vince [McMahon]. Ya know if something ever went down with us, I probably would do a show in the states and we could probably fill the Cow Palace. Jericho and Kenny [Omega] rematch, or whatever it may be. "All In" I'd love to be a part of that, but 'A' it's in Chicago and 'B'...at the risk sounding like an ass----, but I can't lower my value by working one of these shows. It's about picking my spots with the right guys at the right places for the overall contract I'm signing."

Jericho reiterated that he's enjoying the freedom of working in multiple companies and working on his cruise, but will continue to make decisions out of respect for the WWE, for now.

"I'm doing all these different things and enjoying the freedom, but still rooted in the respect for Vince McMahon and the WWE," Jericho said. "And I don't want to do anything that goes too far over that line, right now."

